Reviewing SLM Corporation (SLM)’s and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s results

As Credit Services companies, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 1.12B 4.43 471.84M 0.74 12.83 Yirendai Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 2.54 5.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SLM Corporation and Yirendai Ltd. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. SLM Corporation is presently more expensive than Yirendai Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SLM Corporation and Yirendai Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 42.13% 16.5% 1.6% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 26% 13.4%

Dividends

$0.15 per share with a dividend yield of 1.32% is the annual dividend that SLM Corporation pay. Yirendai Ltd. also pays out annual dividends at $0.29 per share and at a 2.37% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SLM Corporation and Yirendai Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

SLM Corporation’s upside potential is 14.44% at a $13 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SLM Corporation and Yirendai Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.1%. About 0.2% of SLM Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -8.08% -9.06% -19.73% -21.2% -18.55% -16.46% Yirendai Ltd. -10.76% -16.71% -16.99% -38.84% -58.81% -66.23%

For the past year SLM Corporation was less bearish than Yirendai Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors SLM Corporation beats Yirendai Ltd.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.