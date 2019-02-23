Reviewing Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)’s and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s results

Both Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 1.88B 0.43 160.08M -19.47 0.00 Bilibili Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited -8.51% -72% -14.2% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -22.4% -9.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64% of Sohu.com Limited shares and 18.8% of Bilibili Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.3% of Sohu.com Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited 3.36% 13.12% 7.75% -44.76% -51.53% -50.29% Bilibili Inc. -5.77% -2.9% 30.06% -20.14% 0% 30.87%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited has -50.29% weaker performance while Bilibili Inc. has 30.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bilibili Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.