Reviewing Sotheby’s (BID)’s and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s results

Since Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 930.81M 2.06 98.17M 1.89 19.54 The Container Store Group Inc. 874.68M 0.37 5.40M 0.17 29.17

Demonstrates Sotheby’s and The Container Store Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Container Store Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sotheby’s. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sotheby’s’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 10.55% 2.8% 0.6% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.62% 10% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sotheby’s is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. The Container Store Group Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sotheby’s. Its rival The Container Store Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Dividends

Sotheby’s pays out $0.1 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.25%. The Container Store Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sotheby’s and The Container Store Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 1 1 2.50 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Sotheby’s’s upside potential is 13.44% at a $47 consensus target price. Meanwhile, The Container Store Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential downside is -8.26%. The results provided earlier shows that Sotheby’s appears more favorable than The Container Store Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sotheby’s and The Container Store Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sotheby’s’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s -7.9% -12.06% -23.25% -38.26% -27.05% -28.62% The Container Store Group Inc. -9.21% -17.97% -54.35% -41.38% -18.78% 4.01%

For the past year Sotheby’s has -28.62% weaker performance while The Container Store Group Inc. has 4.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Sotheby’s beats The Container Store Group Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.