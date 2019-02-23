Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 64.72M 30.02 78.82M -2.19 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3.78M 51.15 77.45M -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. -121.79% -14.2% -10.5% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2,048.94% -118.3% -99.3%

Volatility & Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2 beta is the reason why it is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $64.1, while its potential upside is 24.32%. Competitively Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 265.17%. Based on the data shown earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.2%. Insiders owned 12.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -1.59% -8.7% -32.24% -45.36% -41.24% -19.37% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.25% -12.85% -34.64% -21.41% -31.03% -33.44%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.