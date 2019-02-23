Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108.50M 11.52 99.35M -0.60 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 51.49M 58.76 197.61M -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -91.57% -30.6% -22.1% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -383.78% -31% -26.6%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.28 and it happens to be 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.4. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 103.39% upside potential. Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $75.4, with potential upside of 26.04%. The results provided earlier shows that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.03% -3.93% -38.1% -36.05% -33.05% -32.88% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -11.27% -11.17% -43.64% -40.33% 3.14% 2.67%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.88% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.