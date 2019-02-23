Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 23.37M 10.40 49.17M -2.21 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 5.21M 129.45 58.14M -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sutro Biopharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. -210.40% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -1,115.93% -34% -30.7%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.8 Current Ratio and a 14.8 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.25 average price target and a 78.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 14.01% -8% 0% 0% 0% -21.32% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -2.02% -25.02% -32.69% -29.32% 5.8% -4.89%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.