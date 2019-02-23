Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 5.37B 4.31 1.79B 7.50 12.32 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.77M 14.37 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 33.33% 29.5% 22.9% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $2.8 per share while its dividend yield is 2.88%. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust offers an annual dividend of $0.76 per share, bundled with 4.72% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 6 2 2.22 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has an average price target of $103.56, and a 5.62% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 3.95%. Insiders owned 1.8% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. -6.95% -8.92% -15.56% -26.55% -10.02% -11.89% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust -0.83% -11.7% -5.08% -1.64% -14.04% -8.67%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.