Reviewing The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

Both The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 419.47M 20.38 65.52M 1.46 92.42 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 33.92M 2.39 N/A 0.04 120.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Trade Desk Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Trade Desk Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 15.62% 22.9% 8.1% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. The Trade Desk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Dividends

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.06 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.33%. No dividend is paid out by The Trade Desk Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares and 28.1% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 17% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -5.41% 2.18% -5.4% 51.71% 197.2% 194.66% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 1.14% 1.6% 11.81% 15.58% 23.27% 25.35%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. was more bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats GlobalSCAPE Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.