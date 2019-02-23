Reviewing Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 18.04M 13.90 40.19M -2.02 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tocagen Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. -222.78% -71.6% -46.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 14.69%. 7.6% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -1.47% 5.39% 3.76% 31.85% 19.68% 24% Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has stronger performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.