Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. Units (TMCXU)’s and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units (NASDAQ:TOTAU)’s results

Since Trinity Merger Corp. Units (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units (NASDAQ:TOTAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trinity Merger Corp. Units and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. Units and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units are owned by institutional investors at 23.72% and 28.5% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. Units 0% 0% 0.98% 0% 0% 2.6% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units 1.65% 1.16% 0% 0% 0% 3.16%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. Units’s stock price has smaller growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units beats on 2 of the 2 factors Trinity Merger Corp. Units.