Reviewing Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Trustmark Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.43% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Trustmark Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.27% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trustmark Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 24.93% 8.10% 0.90% Industry Average 28.92% 8.87% 1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Trustmark Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation 149.58M 600.07M 14.03 Industry Average 232.62M 804.33M 13.32

Trustmark Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Trustmark Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 2.00 1.60 2.68

Trustmark Corporation presently has an average target price of $31, suggesting a potential downside of -13.41%. As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 22.79%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Trustmark Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trustmark Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation -6.74% -4.92% -15.14% -8.44% -8.99% -5.34% Industry Average 0.00% 2.70% 0.00% 0.00% 8.58% 6.52%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation had bearish trend while Trustmark Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Trustmark Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trustmark Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.27% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Trustmark Corporation pay is $0.92 per share with a dividend yield of 2.59%. On the other side, 2.41% is the dividend yield of Trustmark Corporation’s rivals.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.