Reviewing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s results

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 94.49M 1.57 90.94M 2.41 0.64 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 1.74B 1.12 132.66M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 96.24% 244.7% 84% Oasis Petroleum Inc. -7.62% -3.8% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. Its rival Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. VAALCO Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 6 4 2.40

Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 111.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.8% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. -4.91% -26.54% -29.55% -35.68% 97.45% 122.35% Oasis Petroleum Inc. -9.66% -37.13% -46.61% -49.88% -33.57% -23.31%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has 122.35% stronger performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -23.31% weaker performance.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.