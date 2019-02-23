Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)’s results

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 2.40B 8.59 598.70M 3.37 33.94 Aquantia Corp. 120.78M 2.54 9.77M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verisk Analytics Inc. and Aquantia Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verisk Analytics Inc. and Aquantia Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 24.95% 31.6% 10.9% Aquantia Corp. -8.09% -5.7% -4.8%

Liquidity

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Aquantia Corp. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and Aquantia Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$119.5 is Verisk Analytics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verisk Analytics Inc. and Aquantia Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Aquantia Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. -7.25% -5.43% -5.39% 4.99% 19.84% 19.15% Aquantia Corp. -8.92% -13.45% -27.63% -24.87% -20.86% -21.62%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. had bullish trend while Aquantia Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Aquantia Corp.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.