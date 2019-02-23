Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Since VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 24.06M -0.94 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 7.94M 84.25 67.54M -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -328.5% -187.7% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -850.63% -70.8% -50.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -1.06 beta means VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 206.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 33.75% and its consensus target price is $22.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 61.2%. Insiders owned 2.47% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -1.67% -14.49% 28.26% 24.65% -12.81% 58.97% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -12.93% -19.69% -21.56% -3.12% 21.12% 29.33%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.