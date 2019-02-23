Reviewing Weatherford International plc (WFT)’s and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International plc 5.74B 0.14 2.81B -2.72 0.00 Bristow Group Inc. 1.34B 0.04 363.14M -8.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Weatherford International plc and Bristow Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International plc -48.95% 236.3% -28.7% Bristow Group Inc. -27.10% -25.3% -9.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.76 beta indicates that Weatherford International plc is 176.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Bristow Group Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Weatherford International plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bristow Group Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Bristow Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Weatherford International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Weatherford International plc and Bristow Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International plc 2 7 0 2.78 Bristow Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Weatherford International plc’s upside potential is 182.13% at a $2.25 average target price. Bristow Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 584.93% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bristow Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Weatherford International plc, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Weatherford International plc and Bristow Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 0%. Weatherford International plc’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Bristow Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weatherford International plc -19.49% -65.11% -80.65% -86.88% -86.34% -88.96% Bristow Group Inc. -10.46% -67.07% -68.66% -73.21% -75.45% -73.94%

For the past year Weatherford International plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Bristow Group Inc.

Summary

Bristow Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Weatherford International plc.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation and Well Construction business group provides managed-pressure drilling, drilling services, tubular running services, drilling tools and rental equipment, wireline services, testing and production services, re-entry and fishing services, cementing products, liner systems, reservoir solutions, and surface logging systems. The Completion and Production business group offers artificial lift systems, and stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International public limited company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry in Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe Caspian. Its helicopters are used principally to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations. The company also offers helicopter flight training services to commercial pilots and flight instructors, as well as military training services through its Bristow Academy. In addition, it provides aircraft repair and maintenance services; and search and rescue services to oil and gas companies. The company provides its helicopter services to integrated, national, and independent oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 459 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Offshore Logistics Inc. and changed its name to Bristow Group Inc. in February 2006. Bristow Group Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.