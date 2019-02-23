Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

Both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 341.46M 1.75 117.20M 3.99 5.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 34.32% -190% 85.2%

Dividends

GAMCO Investors Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.08 per share, bundled with 0.39% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 49.2% respectively. Competitively, 0.9% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -2.58% -4.87% -4.54% -10.56% -11.57% -12.55% GAMCO Investors Inc. -7.33% -3.15% -23.3% -22.23% -31.97% -32.61%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.