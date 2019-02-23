Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Fiserv (FISV); As Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Declined, Holder Grisanti Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 30.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 13,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,185 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 45,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 3.89 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,884 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.67 million, up from 158,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 2.21M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $851.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Fina (XLF) by 43,800 shares to 16,893 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,204 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spinnaker, a Maine-based fund reported 7,251 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 174,851 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 27,700 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.42% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 834,341 shares. West Chester Advsrs holds 4,400 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested in 147,504 shares. Ami Mgmt Inc stated it has 62,128 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Vestor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.79% or 49,304 shares in its portfolio. 14,740 were reported by Assetmark. Condor reported 4,494 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pittenger And Anderson reported 3.14M shares stake. Umb National Bank N A Mo invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $19.04 million activity.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $203.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,915 shares to 870 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 34,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

