Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparison side by side

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 59.18M -2.05 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 33.34M 15.74 30.40M -2.07 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Quanterix Corporation -91.18% -53.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 35.4 and 35.4. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 4.1 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 68.6% of Quanterix Corporation shares. 11.4% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.9% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.6% -8.83% -12.47% -13.62% -2.37% -5.09% Quanterix Corporation 6.51% 14.84% 28.61% 18.88% 14.25% -7.03%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.