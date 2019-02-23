Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) Comparison side by side

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 6.36M 9.10 55.59M -2.81 0.00 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Riot Blockchain Inc. and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Riot Blockchain Inc. and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. -874.06% -225.6% -161.4% Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 257.5% -60.9%

Volatility and Risk

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.31 beta and it is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Riot Blockchain Inc. and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares and 74.1% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. -9.14% -41.72% -62.44% -77.28% -88.42% -94.05% Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 9.3% 10.03% 7.87% -36.36% -27.37% -29.25%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. was more bearish than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with renal disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of Auryxia in Japan. It also has a license agreement with Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. for the development and marketing of ferric citrate. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.