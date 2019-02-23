RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.18% respectively.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.37% -1.05% -8.39% -9.11% -13.1% -12.62% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 1.09% 0.79% 1.06% -11.88% -12.88% -14.16%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.