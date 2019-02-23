RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.18% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.37%
|-1.05%
|-8.39%
|-9.11%
|-13.1%
|-12.62%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|1.09%
|0.79%
|1.06%
|-11.88%
|-12.88%
|-14.16%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 1 of the 1 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.