Rnc Capital Management Holding In Citigroup (C) Was Has Lifted; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed Position as Stock Declined

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 4.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,245 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30 million, down from 50,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 3.11M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 61,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.22 million, up from 471,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boys Arnold Com owns 31,790 shares. Founders Securities Ltd holds 0.3% or 6,982 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York reported 34,293 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 282,927 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 37,579 shares. Smith Salley holds 27,583 shares. Twin Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,800 shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 12,689 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,876 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 204,906 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Aspen Investment Management has 2,820 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Company has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Btim Corp owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,930 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 60,097 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 7,448 shares stake.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. TAUREL SIDNEY had bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. 8,500 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Swedish Joseph. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of stock.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $591.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 1,876 shares to 53,710 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch (NYSE:BUD) by 5,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argi Investment Svcs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tower Cap (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,972 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Optimum Advisors invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,750 were accumulated by Birinyi Associate. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 17.15 million shares. Truepoint holds 0.13% or 20,658 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc invested in 3,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 265,889 are held by Blair William And Company Il. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 13,130 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 2.68 million shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smithfield Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.41% or 9.14M shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 3,184 shares to 2,114 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,213 shares, and cut its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX).