Rockland Trust Co Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP); Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Its State Str (STT) Position by $313,740

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 2.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.83M, down from 156,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 2.48M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 156,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.51 million, up from 152,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: PepsiCo, Inc., 27.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 1.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mixed Bag: Econ Data & Q4 Earnings: PEP, DE, AXL – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Nike, 3M & Vertex – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Investors Buy Into Pepsi’s Plans and NVIDIA’s Rosy Forecast – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Narasimhan Laxman also sold $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Spanos Mike sold $2.26 million. Yawman David sold $1.29 million worth of stock or 12,024 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 9,319 shares to 97,398 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,653 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 440 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lederer Associate Inv Counsel Ca owns 4,350 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 2,543 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.95 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 50,659 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset. Fire Gp holds 23,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 126,385 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,630 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,080 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 0.35% or 17,316 shares. Country Tru Financial Bank invested in 189,865 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Llc has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,850 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fidelity, T. Rowe Price buy into GE CEO Culpâ€™s leadership – Boston Business Journal” on February 20, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the 6th Annual Bernstein Financials Summit Co-hosted by Autonomous Research – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan pushes ahead in ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 4,064 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 1% or 110,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop reported 0.06% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Kwmg Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 46 are held by Advent Cap Management De. Haverford Tru Company accumulated 3,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Massachusetts Finance Service Communication Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27.93 million shares. Cambridge Tru Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,408 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 28,890 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,875 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 32,528 shares. Wealthfront has 14,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt, California-based fund reported 811 shares.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.79 million activity. Sullivan George E sold $115,496 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Thursday, November 15. Erickson Andrew sold $16,459 worth of stock or 231 shares. $50,024 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by Maiuri Louis D on Wednesday, October 24. 500 shares were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick, worth $34,310.