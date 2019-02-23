Rockwell Collins (COL) Share Value Were Volatile While Longfellow Investment Management Company Raised Its Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 139.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 68,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64M, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since February 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Expenses Under Investigation Don’t Appear to Have Complied With Applicable Company Policy; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 19/04/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS INC COL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHARE

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 19.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,365 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, down from 31,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.66. About 1.29 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose Limited Liability has 1.88% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.01% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 154 shares. Mengis Capital Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 5,688 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.02% or 879,113 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 7,135 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.02% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 239,951 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 3,770 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 309,070 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.07% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com invested in 0.01% or 11,808 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Graham Management Lp stated it has 0.07% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 14,440 shares.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $401.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 55,100 shares to 427,801 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Alpha Cap Corp by 134,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,817 shares, and cut its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc has 32,440 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 7,438 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.13% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 140 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.51% or 318,731 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northstar Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 148,421 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock holds 19.29 million shares. Nomura Holding reported 49,300 shares. Fincl Consulate invested in 0.16% or 4,966 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,287 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bamco Ny reported 0.32% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Co owns 4,790 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $101.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 26,376 shares to 74,233 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. On Tuesday, October 16 Lewis Holden bought $26,142 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 500 shares. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $78,105 was bought by Owen Terry Modock. FLORNESS DANIEL L bought $103,900 worth of stock. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN.