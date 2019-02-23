Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $19.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Centene Del (CNC) Position as Stock Value Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 12.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.23 million, down from 214,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 2.00 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,021 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $587.32M, down from 53,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $6.72 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $291,100 was made by GEPHARDT Richard A on Monday, September 10. The insider Schwaneke Jeffrey A. sold 4,000 shares worth $500,000. DITMORE ROBERT K sold $1.94 million worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Thursday, October 25. Hunter Jesse N had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.21 million. On Friday, September 28 the insider Williamson Keith H sold $290,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,800 shares to 51,800 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.78 million activity. Another trade for 225,000 shares valued at $2.19 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Tuesday, November 6 DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.