Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Boosted Holding; Kimberly (KMB) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 22.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 703,854 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.24M, up from 575,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 379,195 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 81.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,345 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 1.57 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto

Since September 17, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193,415 activity. Sokalsky Jamie C also bought $154,360 worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Monday, September 17.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Westwater Resources Reports 2018 Results & Energy Minerals Business Update – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Strong on New Mines & Increased Production – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: SPB, HPQ, RGLD, LUV, CLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Partners accumulated 19,357 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Alps Advisors Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 77,987 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 23,620 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Next Financial Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Morgan Stanley owns 315,971 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Llc stated it has 279,039 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 103,564 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 3,696 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1,555 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 38,734 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 880 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.15% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,357 shares to 313,010 shares, valued at $23.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 20,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 395,692 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,396 are owned by Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc has 43,613 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,379 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 7,000 shares. Jefferies Grp stated it has 14,195 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,040 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sun Life holds 0.26% or 12,860 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sky Inv Grp Inc invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Merriman Wealth Lc stated it has 1,616 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Amica Mutual reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Baxter Bros stated it has 8,562 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $840.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 13,200 shares to 33,888 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,978 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.38 million activity. On Friday, February 8 PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $704,703 worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 6,122 shares. Melucci Jeffrey P. sold 1,000 shares worth $111,180.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “Michael Hsu KMB CEO Talks Chinese Trade War – ValueWalk” on February 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally Financial, CenturyLink, Fiserv, LivePerson, Kimberly Clark, Palo Alto Networks, Procter & Gamble and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Equifax, Mattel and Kimberly Clark – Investorplace.com” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML drops FY19 estimates on Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) – Kimberly-Clark Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: January 22, 2019.