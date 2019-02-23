Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 79.53M -1.01 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 1.31M 15.96 21.13M -16.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -1,612.98% 0% -126.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 25.8 while its Current Ratio is 25.8. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.1% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 8.7% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.95% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -10.29% 11.64% -13.64% 0% 0% -20.91% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -16.59% -37.59% -45.15% -56.3% -83.33% -83.91%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.