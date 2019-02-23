Sabre Corporation (SABR) and Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 3.87B 1.62 335.79M 1.37 18.28 Jianpu Technology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sabre Corporation and Jianpu Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 8.68% 40.1% 5.8% Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -20% -14.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sabre Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Jianpu Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Jianpu Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sabre Corporation.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Sabre Corporation pay is $0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 2.53%. No dividend is paid out for Jianpu Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sabre Corporation and Jianpu Technology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.27% for Sabre Corporation with average target price of $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Sabre Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of Jianpu Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Sabre Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.56% of Jianpu Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -2.07% -0.83% -2.68% -3.66% 26.98% 22.15% Jianpu Technology Inc. -12.84% -35.26% -17.39% -41.63% -32.26% -41.36%

For the past year Sabre Corporation had bullish trend while Jianpu Technology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Jianpu Technology Inc.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.