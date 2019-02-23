Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

As Biotechnology companies, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 90.00M 80.57 283.92M -6.40 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. -315.47% -31.5% -29.8% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 21.78% at a $187.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -6.71% -17.26% -33.17% -27.69% 17.03% -34.7% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.65% 0% 0% 0% 0% 3.62%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Sage Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.