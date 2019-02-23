Sandy Spring Bank Holds Position in Raytheon Company (RTN); Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Market Valuation Declined While Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Stake by $524,943

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 11,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,727 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.13M, down from 182,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 3.04 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.28M, up from 23,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.61. About 1.17M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,533 shares to 184,763 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.50 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Tenaris SA, Raytheon, Golden Star Resources, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ebix, and Greenlight Capital Re with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $7M Contract from Dept. of Defense for Repair of APY-10 Radar System for P-8A Aircraft – StreetInsider.com” published on February 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MSFT, FB, PYPL, V – Investorplace.com” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long Range Growth Opportunity – The Raytheon Company – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $54.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,502 shares to 214,135 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.