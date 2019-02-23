Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $5.64 Million as Valuation Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $888,420 as Market Valuation Declined

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 19.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 5,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58 million, down from 26,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.92M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.98. About 776,767 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 128.59% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.90% negative EPS growth.

