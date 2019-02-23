Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding as Valuation Declined; Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined While Private Trust Co Has Lowered by $686,371 Its Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 97.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 86,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,770 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $373,000, down from 87,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 49.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 22,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,723 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $719,000, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.02M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

Private Trust Co, which manages about $490.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 3,000 shares to 8,334 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since October 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $180,862 activity. Zarcone Dominick P had bought 2,000 shares worth $53,094 on Friday, October 26. $260,456 worth of stock was sold by Quinn John S on Monday, January 14.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.09 million for 13.67 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 508,716 are held by Prudential Inc. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 52,380 shares. Assetmark reported 4,140 shares. Artisan Prns Lp has 0.82% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13.69 million shares. Argent Trust Comm has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 587,767 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 547,545 shares. King Luther Capital owns 54,658 shares. 24,423 are owned by Asset Management. New York-based Oz Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 19.91 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 2,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 383,158 shares to 446,942 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 579,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 11 sales for $17.53 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11.