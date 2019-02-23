Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NTT) as Shares Were Volatile; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Shares Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NTT) by 45.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 462,988 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.01 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $42.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since February 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 10,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,402 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.83M, up from 296,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 3.47 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $7.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 583,771 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $167.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 23,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $328,225 activity. The insider BARTH CARIN MARCY bought $250,000. 10,000 shares were bought by FOWLER W RANDALL, worth $261,900. 10,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares with value of $246,100 were bought by TEAGUE AJ.

