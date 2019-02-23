Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Boosted by Front Barnett Associates Llc; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised Position in Visa (V) by $171.79 Million

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,974 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.23M, up from 162,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 784.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $193.80 million, up from 146,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 9.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 241,589 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Woodstock Corp reported 101,439 shares. 10,859 are held by E&G Advsr Lp. Koshinski Asset holds 0.04% or 4,436 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement has 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,428 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 422,056 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 12,970 shares. 41,416 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Invest Management. Pinnacle Financial Prns invested in 0.37% or 73,091 shares. Moreover, Ws Lllp has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 171,148 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.89% or 88,021 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More important recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger, Karyopharm Therapeutics, WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC, ASGN, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Trading The Slob: Schlumberger Under $40 Is Winning – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger names company vet Le Peuch as new COO – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Is Rallying On Negative News, Sign Of A Bottom? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6. On Monday, September 24 AYAT SIMON sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 60,000 shares. Le Peuch Olivier sold 15,000 shares worth $660,000.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 137,427 shares to 699,373 shares, valued at $80.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 36,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,039 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.21% or 30,993 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 152,624 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 9,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Cap Lc holds 14,153 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.79% or 249,760 shares. 9,200 are held by Intact Investment. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 64,644 shares. Southpoint Lp invested 2.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country National Bank invested in 186,504 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 199 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited holds 6.49 million shares. Riverpark Ltd reported 3.82% stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,992 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 20,967 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is Rock Solid – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Think Too Hard: Buy Visa – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Long Will Visa’s Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: There’s Lots Of Growth For The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $28.04 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN had sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34 million. 99,636 shares were sold by Sheedy William M., worth $13.88 million on Friday, November 2.