Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 18.04M 13.90 40.19M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. -222.78% -71.6% -46.1%

Liquidity

18.4 and 18.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 31% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.6% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, 7.6% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48% Tocagen Inc. -1.47% 5.39% 3.76% 31.85% 19.68% 24%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.