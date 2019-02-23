Scholtz & Company Cut Holding in Zions Bancorporation Na Com (ZION) by $2.54 Million; Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Raised Position by $1.05 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 12.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,132 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.44M, up from 82,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.01. About 1.84 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 28.39% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation Na Com (ZION) by 60.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 50,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, down from 84,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation Na Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 2.41 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 12.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PRU shares while 251 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 259 raised stakes. 250.69 million shares or 1.95% less from 255.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,263 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation. 1,184 are owned by Carroll Finance Assoc. Indexiq Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 9,000 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Pinnacle Partners Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 17,818 shares. 53,847 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. First Fin Savings Bank has 3,204 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 184 shares. Cap Returns Ltd Liability Co holds 6.91% or 145,847 shares. Bancshares Of The West invested 0.9% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 94,305 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 54,606 shares.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Old Republic International, Quest Diagnostics, Prudential Financial, The Mosaic, PACCAR, and NEXEO SOLUTIONS â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential Q4 adjusted oper EPS $2.44 includes charge of 54 cents – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Prudential Financial, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, American Software, and Lantheus with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Merck & Co., ON Semiconductor, General Mills, Prudential Financial, Nanometrics, and Echo Global Logistics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $896.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 35,338 shares to 198,186 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 16,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,629 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since September 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.30 million activity. $20,883 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by Pianalto Sandra on Monday, December 10.

More important recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Up 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq”, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ZION – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks end lower after weak economic data; Nasdaq snaps 8-day winning streak – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $158.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,022 shares to 20,596 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).