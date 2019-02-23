scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.22M -1.68 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 50.12M 7.06 55.57M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -28.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -110.87% -256.9% -55.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 13 and 13. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.25%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -1.49% 1.09% -9.41% -35.83% -66.67% -61.79% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -1.64% -4.77% 25.96% 23.79% 30.55% 21.69%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.