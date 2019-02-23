scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.22M -1.68 0.00 Dermira Inc. 41.44M 8.14 205.74M -4.91 0.00

Demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -28.4% Dermira Inc. -496.48% -185.4% -41.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 13 and 13. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 62.30% and its consensus price target is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.6% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.25% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -1.49% 1.09% -9.41% -35.83% -66.67% -61.79% Dermira Inc. -6.72% -13.36% 8.73% 10.62% -56.32% -61.06%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has weaker performance than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.