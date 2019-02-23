Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Its Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Holding as Market Value Declined; Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 44.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 8,616 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $426,000, down from 15,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 124,562 shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.50% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Backs FY Rev $720M-$760M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Huron Consulting Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURN); 02/04/2018 – Press Ganey Announces New Leadership Model to Support the Transformational Journey; 29/03/2018 – HURON AMENDS & EXTENDS SR SECURED CREDIT LINE

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 22.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 153,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 524,118 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.58M, down from 677,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 773,019 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 9,718 shares to 22,539 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 78,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $2.06 million activity. 491 shares were sold by Zumwalt Debra, worth $24,550 on Wednesday, January 2. MASSARO GEORGE sold 735 shares worth $36,044. MOODY JOHN S sold $48,996 worth of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) on Wednesday, January 2. $36,743 worth of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shares were sold by EDWARDS JAMES D. $856,975 worth of stock was sold by Roth James H on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HURN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 1.20% more from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 592,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 3,168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com holds 0% or 46,164 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,442 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Aristotle Boston Ltd Company invested in 44,677 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 75 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,294 shares. Moreover, Van Berkom & has 2.49% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,241 shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 1,867 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 918 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 456 shares stake.

