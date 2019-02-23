Select Income Reit (SIR) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Raised Position; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Share Price Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 77,229 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.43M, down from 88,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Select Income Reit (SIR) by 36.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,773 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, up from 78,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Select Income Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 4.25M shares traded or 309.02% up from the average. Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) has declined 23.92% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SIR News: 07/03/2018 Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 01/05/2018 – Select Income REIT 1Q Rev $120.6M; 18/05/2018 – Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Units; 22/04/2018 – DJ Select Income REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIR); 01/05/2018 – Select Income REIT 1Q Net $37.7M; 13/03/2018 – Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 09/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Section 19(a) Notice

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $462.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,300 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 53 insider sales for $352.98 million activity. On Friday, November 9 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $2.78M. The insider Keith R. Alexandra sold $131,509. 19,791 shares valued at $1.83M were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Another trade for 38,335 shares valued at $3.58M was made by Taylor David S on Tuesday, November 13.

