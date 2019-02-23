Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. N/A 5596.28 70.23M -3.14 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -220.1% -86.5% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 4.3% respectively. About 22.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.65% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -8.96% -5.34% -61.06% -55.4% -44.66% -44.04% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.