Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|N/A
|5596.28
|70.23M
|-3.14
|0.00
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|19.36M
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-220.1%
|-86.5%
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-162%
Liquidity
Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 4.3% respectively. About 22.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.65% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-8.96%
|-5.34%
|-61.06%
|-55.4%
|-44.66%
|-44.04%
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.11%
|-19.39%
|-42.37%
|-69.69%
|-86.85%
|-84.37%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.