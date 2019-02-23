Sempra Energy (SRE) Shareholder Strs Ohio Upped Stake; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Ingredion (INGR) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 34,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,828 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.14 million, up from 573,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.48. About 993,410 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 41.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 9,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, down from 23,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 1.47 million shares traded or 143.45% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR)

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 106,545 shares to 54,155 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,200 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Bus Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.41 million activity. Shares for $3.20 million were sold by REED DEBRA L. 1,049 shares were sold by WALL PETER R, worth $117,761. On Friday, November 9 Martin Jeffrey W sold $670,794 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 5,705 shares. $1.34 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A. MIHALIK TREVOR I sold $554,906 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Australia-based Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.62% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 10,558 shares. Co Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 39,463 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 23,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 23,541 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 850,904 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 78,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Columbia Asset owns 906 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1,961 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 129,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Regions Finance accumulated 0.01% or 8,505 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.12% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 4.25 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 329,707 shares stake.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “SoCalGas Highlights Payment Options for Federal Employees Affected by Government Shutdown – GuruFocus.com” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge starts full service for $1.5B Valley Crossing Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Oncor To Release Year-End 2018 Results On February 26 – GuruFocus.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SoCalGas asks customers to curb nat gas use during California cold snap – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric to buy Sempra Energy wind assets for $1.05B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Ingredion, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Inc (INGR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.