Shareholder Boston Family Office Increased Visa Class A (V) Position; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Value Declined, Orinda Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.23 Million Its Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 31.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 72,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,585 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.34 million, up from 227,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 12.24M shares traded or 137.78% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 8.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 6,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.46 million, up from 76,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 9.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential: Why This 13.8% Yielder Fell 20%, And What Comes Next – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “New Residential Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 0.09% or 79,287 shares. Moreover, Monetary has 0.28% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 5,180 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 62,746 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aviance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 506,447 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated holds 8,932 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc holds 20,250 shares. Fortress Inv Gru Incorporated Lc holds 0.9% or 518,545 shares in its portfolio. Fin Architects Inc accumulated 1,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 6,290 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 129,100 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.98% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 191,403 shares. Park National Corp Oh has 26,500 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0% stake.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $49.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 73,948 shares to 208,876 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 90,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,892 shares, and cut its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Long Will Visa’s Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is Rock Solid – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Earnings: V Stock Surges on Q4 EPS Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stralem Company Incorporated holds 77,180 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt holds 64,614 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. 2,308 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory. Amarillo Bank & Trust holds 12,135 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl Services Inc accumulated 1.39% or 42,167 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has 3.64% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harris Associates Lp invested in 1.34% or 5.69M shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 18,073 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Comerica Natl Bank has 0.69% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 617,659 shares. Amer Bancorp holds 45,734 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pictet North America Advisors holds 3.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 180,474 shares. Akre Mngmt Llc has invested 8.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $28.04 million activity. $11.34 million worth of stock was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of stock or 2,252 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $948.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 59,789 shares to 160,064 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,613 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).