Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Cray (CRAY) Holding; Eos Management LP Trimmed Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holding by $71.73 Million

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 27.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190.22 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 73,709 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 4.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 27,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 709,158 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.25M, up from 681,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 224,720 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 6.10% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.30 million activity. Piraino Michael Charles sold $501,898 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.77, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 39.11 million shares or 0.01% more from 39.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,762 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 125,007 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 649,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 21,555 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 468,371 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 436,867 shares. Millennium Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 59,225 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated invested in 2.02 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 18,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Century Cos holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 820,640 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 28,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,399 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,562 shares to 201,075 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acxiom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 9,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,270 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.94 million for 36.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.15, from 2.47 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 199.29 million shares or 1838.54% more from 10.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 250,540 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Friess Assocs Lc accumulated 73,152 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Victory Cap reported 45,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.13% or 39,000 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.34% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 729,420 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 8,549 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 126,253 shares. 55,499 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp. Citadel Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 155,582 shares. Moreover, Rudman Errol M has 1.7% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 65,000 shares. Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Invesco has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 18,005 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $80.59 million activity. ZOCCOLI JAMES had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.78M on Friday, November 16. Manning Laurie sold $71,910 worth of stock. On Wednesday, November 28 POFF BRIAN sold $368,800 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $68,040 were sold by ALLISON R DIRK. Shares for $39.13M were sold by Eos Capital Partners III L P. $45,212 worth of stock was sold by BICKHAM W BRADLEY on Thursday, January 17.