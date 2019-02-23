Shire plc (SHPG) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Contrasting side by side

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shire plc N/A 0.00 N/A 7.94 21.44 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.81M 45.24 93.36M -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Shire plc and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Shire plc and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shire plc 0.00% 13% 7.2% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -428.06% -141% -58.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Shire plc’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shire plc has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shire plc.

Dividends

Shire plc dividend pay is $0.35 per share with 0.2% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Shire plc and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shire plc 0 1 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Shire plc’s upside potential is 9.38% at a $196 consensus target price. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 66.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Shire plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.9% of Shire plc shares and 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Shire plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shire plc -3.11% -5.99% 1.27% 6.01% 18.67% 9.67% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.31% 13.39% 21.61% 51.76% 98.25% 84.52%

For the past year Shire plc was less bullish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Shire plc beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its marketed products include ADVATE and ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; RIXUBIS to treat hemophilia B; VONVENDI for the treatment of von willebrand Disease; FEIBA to treat hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors; CINRYZE and FIRAZYR for hereditary angioedema; ELAPRASE to treat hunter syndrome; REPLAGAL for Fabry disease; and VPRIV to treat type 1 Gaucher disease. The company marketed products also comprise of VYVANSE/VENVANSE/ELVANSE/TYVENSE/VUXEN/ADUVANZ for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder; ADDERALL XR to treat ADHD; GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, GAMMAGARD S/D, HYQVIA, and CUVITRU for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency; and FLEXBUMIN to treat hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia. In addition, its marketed products consists of LIALDA/MEZAVANT for ulcerative colitis; GATTEX/REVESTIVE to treat short bowel syndrome; NATPARA for the control of hypocalcemia in patients with hypoparathyroidism; ONCASPAR to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ONYVIDE for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas; and XIIDRA to treat dry eye disease. The company markets its products through wholesalers, distribution centers, and pharmacies. It has collaborative and other licensing arrangements with Pfizer Inc.; Precision BioSciences; Symphogen; Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Coherus Biosciences, Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group. Shire plc was founded in 1986 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.