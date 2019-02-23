Shire plc (SHPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shire plc N/A 0.00 N/A 7.94 21.44 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 117.60M -2.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Shire plc and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shire plc 0.00% 13% 7.2% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shire plc are 0.9 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.8 and its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Shire plc.

Dividends

Shire plc pays out a $0.35 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 0.2% dividend yield. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Shire plc and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shire plc 0 1 0 2.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shire plc’s upside potential is 9.38% at a $196 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shire plc and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.9% and 91.7% respectively. 0.1% are Shire plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shire plc -3.11% -5.99% 1.27% 6.01% 18.67% 9.67% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -4.62% -3.76% -34.73% -40.11% -19.28% -25.38%

For the past year Shire plc has 9.67% stronger performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has -25.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Shire plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its marketed products include ADVATE and ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; RIXUBIS to treat hemophilia B; VONVENDI for the treatment of von willebrand Disease; FEIBA to treat hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors; CINRYZE and FIRAZYR for hereditary angioedema; ELAPRASE to treat hunter syndrome; REPLAGAL for Fabry disease; and VPRIV to treat type 1 Gaucher disease. The company marketed products also comprise of VYVANSE/VENVANSE/ELVANSE/TYVENSE/VUXEN/ADUVANZ for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder; ADDERALL XR to treat ADHD; GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, GAMMAGARD S/D, HYQVIA, and CUVITRU for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency; and FLEXBUMIN to treat hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia. In addition, its marketed products consists of LIALDA/MEZAVANT for ulcerative colitis; GATTEX/REVESTIVE to treat short bowel syndrome; NATPARA for the control of hypocalcemia in patients with hypoparathyroidism; ONCASPAR to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ONYVIDE for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas; and XIIDRA to treat dry eye disease. The company markets its products through wholesalers, distribution centers, and pharmacies. It has collaborative and other licensing arrangements with Pfizer Inc.; Precision BioSciences; Symphogen; Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Coherus Biosciences, Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group. Shire plc was founded in 1986 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.