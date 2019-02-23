ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI)

As Application Software companies, ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 31.56M 16.48 5.53M -1.47 0.00 Ellie Mae Inc. 480.27M 7.20 22.57M 0.67 96.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ShotSpotter Inc. and Ellie Mae Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ShotSpotter Inc. and Ellie Mae Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. -17.52% -37.4% -14.1% Ellie Mae Inc. 4.70% 4.3% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ellie Mae Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Ellie Mae Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ShotSpotter Inc. and Ellie Mae Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ellie Mae Inc. 2 5 2 2.22

The consensus target price of ShotSpotter Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 1.93%. Competitively Ellie Mae Inc. has an average target price of $83, with potential downside of -16.16%. The data provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than Ellie Mae Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ellie Mae Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Ellie Mae Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -6.22% -13.93% -41% 0% 139.09% 154.23% Ellie Mae Inc. -4.82% -4.84% -36.93% -40.46% -27.62% -28.38%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend while Ellie Mae Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ellie Mae Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. Its Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies. The companyÂ’s Encompass solutions and services also include Encompass Product and Pricing Service to compare loans offered by lenders and investors; Encompass Flood Service to order and transfer flood zone determination; Encompass CRM to manage contacts, leads, and marketing campaigns; Encompass 4506-T Service, an integrated income verification solution; Encompass Appraisal Central to order, track, and retrieve appraisal reports; and Encompass Fraud Service to order collateral and non-collateral based fraud risk reports. In addition, it offers Encompass Consumer Connect enables lenders to deliver an online loan origination experience for borrowers; Encompass TPO WebCenter for loan level interaction; Encompass TPO Connect, which provides a Web experience for wholesale and correspondent lending channels; and Encompass Loan Officer Connect used for loan officers. Further, the company offers research and reference, education, documentation, and data and analytics products under the AllRegs brand. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.