Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 613.01M 2.42 41.83M 1.31 29.20 Booking Holdings Inc. 14.12B 6.27 2.80B 86.49 21.11

Demonstrates Shutterstock Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Booking Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Shutterstock Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Shutterstock Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Booking Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Shutterstock Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 6.82% 12.9% 7.3% Booking Holdings Inc. 19.83% 26.4% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Booking Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Shutterstock Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shutterstock Inc. has an average price target of $35, and a -17.41% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shutterstock Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.1% and 95.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 0.18% -0.29% -29.93% -15.55% -5.96% -5.68% Booking Holdings Inc. -3.48% -8.62% -2.65% -14.04% 6.19% 5.08%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has -5.68% weaker performance while Booking Holdings Inc. has 5.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.