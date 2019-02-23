Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. N/A 435.54 25.78M -1.45 0.00 Axovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Axovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -54% -37.9% Axovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -302.2% -119.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 16 and 16. Competitively, Axovant Sciences Ltd. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Axovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 71.84% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.44% of Axovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. -8.4% -20.49% -18.21% -29.45% 0% -55.21% Axovant Sciences Ltd. -31.49% -39.51% -40.95% -75.25% -75.3% -76.47%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia. The company is also developing nelotanserin, a selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and REM behavior disorder in patients with LBD. In addition, it focuses on developing RVT-103, a combination of donepezil and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist; and RVT-104, a combination of rivastigmine and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist as treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease or DLB. The company was formerly known as Roivant Neurosciences Ltd. and changed its name to Axovant Sciences Ltd. in March 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.