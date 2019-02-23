Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Comparison side by side

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 165.06M 4.61 34.13M 2.51 4.71 Tallgrass Energy LP 793.26M 8.26 137.13M 0.80 26.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP. Tallgrass Energy LP has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 20.68% 22.6% 9.7% Tallgrass Energy LP 17.29% -9.9% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Tallgrass Energy LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy LP also pays out annual dividends at $2.02 per share and at a 8.67% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.53% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.5% of Tallgrass Energy LP are owned by institutional investors. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. -9.98% -20.78% -24.81% -26.13% -25.89% -44.79% Tallgrass Energy LP -0.98% -8.48% -12.82% -8.56% -11.21% -17.83%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP has weaker performance than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Tallgrass Energy LP beats Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.