Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparing side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 16.26M -0.54 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 5.52M 2.89 7.93M -0.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sophiris Bio Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% -946.2% -76.5% Soligenix Inc. -143.66% -142.4% -87%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Soligenix Inc. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Sophiris Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.75% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. 1.01% -6.51% -29.97% -45.97% 5.24% -11.45% Soligenix Inc. -7.21% -13.45% -30.41% -32.86% -48.76% -53.59%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.